ARCADIA — The Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association will hold its quarterly meeting at 1 p.m. June 1 at Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia.

Lunch will be followed by a short business meeting and time to reminisce.

Any World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge is invited to attend with their family, friends and other veterans. Call 419-435-3588 for more information.

