Blood donations sought heading into summer

As summer approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood donors to roll up a sleeve to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients in need.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving cancer treatment. As a thank you, those who donate Friday through May 30 will receive a Red Cross visor, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

• Friday: noon to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.

• May 31: noon to 6 p.m., Upper Sandusky Elks Lodge, 320 E. Wyandot, Upper Sandusky.

• June 1: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 Washington St., Pandora.

• June 2: noon to 6 p.m., Hancock County American Red Cross, 125 Fair St.

• June 5: 1-6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.

• June 8: noon to 6 p.m., Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St., Mount Blanchard.

• June 9: 1-7 p.m., Stonebridge Church, 2111 Stonehedge Drive.

• June 9: noon to 6 p.m., Putnam County YMCA, 101 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

• June 11: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Geary Family YMCA Annex, 125 W. North St., Fostoria.

• June 14: noon to 6 p.m., Findlay Knights of Columbus, 701 W. Main Cross St.

Make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS. Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/cedarfair to enter to win one of three grand prize packages for four to Knott’s Berry Farm in California or to Cedar Point.

