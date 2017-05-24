Findlay Pride Picnic set

The Findlay Pride Picnic will be held at noon on June 3 at Shelters 7 and 8, Riverside Park, 231 McManness Ave., Findlay.

Meat will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish, dessert or appetizer to share.

The event will include pinatas for kids and adults as well as music, bingo, raffles, games and a 50/50 drawing. The picnic is sponsored by Spectrum of Findlay, a nonprofit LGBT organization. For more information, contact spectrumoffindlay@gmail.com.

