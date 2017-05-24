Park shuffleboard set

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
The City of Findlay Recreation Department, in partnership with The Ohio State Extension Office, Hancock Public Health and 50 North, is hosting several monthly activities in the city parks.
From 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, participants can play shuffleboard at Riverside Park, 219 McManness Ave. The event is free and equipment will be provided. No registration is required.
For more information, call the recreation department at 419-424-7176.

