Park shuffleboard set

The City of Findlay Recreation Department, in partnership with The Ohio State Extension Office, Hancock Public Health and 50 North, is hosting several monthly activities in the city parks.

From 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, participants can play shuffleboard at Riverside Park, 219 McManness Ave. The event is free and equipment will be provided. No registration is required.

For more information, call the recreation department at 419-424-7176.

