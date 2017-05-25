Crafting keeps Bluffton seniors busy

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

BLUFFTON — Several days a week, Herb Grismore can be found perched on a stool, working at one of the Bluffton Senior Center’s two wooden floor looms.

This particular morning, with the dulcet tones of folk singer Burl Ives crooning from a nearby boombox, the 88-year-old Grismore passed a long wooden tool called a shuttle back and forth — over, under, over, under — through two layers of string tied to the loom. With each pass, he pulled at a bar that snugged the cloth into place, and worked foot pedals that raise and lower the string, also known as the warp.

Little by little, the material, called the weft, and the warp turned into a rug.

Since volunteering for the job in August 2015, Grismore has produced 150 rugs which are then sold in the center’s gift shop. Items there range from 50 cents for a magnet to hundreds of dollars for a hand-stitched quilt. Proceeds help support the senior center, located in a North Main Street storefront that previously housed Bluffton’s hardware store.

Director Tonya Meyer said the rugs are the most popular items sold in the store. Priced by the inch, the cheapest rugs sell for $13 and measure about a yard long and about 30 inches wide.

Everything in the shop is made by volunteers and members, said Deb Beer. She heads up the craft department and supervises Wednesday morning craft activities.

“It’s not a huge part of what we do, but it keeps us busy and helps us to feel useful,” she explained. “So it’s my job to either make things or find things that people can make. Sometimes it’s take-home things. Sometimes it’s come here and work.”

Rhonda Shaw makes jewelry and donates it to the shop.

“I’m self-taught,” she said. “I got into it for the fun, for my own self.”

When she started making jewelry for the center in 2008, she wasn’t even old enough to become a member — anyone 55 or older can join.

“When I started, most of it was acrylic beads and the plastic beads and the craft beads,” said Shaw, now 59. “A couple years into it, I said, ‘Let’s step it up.'”

Gradually she started making nicer pieces: necklaces, bracelets and earrings. Prices range from $2 to $75.

“I just love doing it,” she said.

Shaw lives close by and does her craft work at home.

“I love helping my community and this is just, when somebody comes in and admires something, it makes you feel good,” she said.

She plans to continue making jewelry as long as her eyesight will allow — she’s legally blind in her right eye and has macular degeneration in the left, along with several other vision disorders.

“I’ve done this every place I’ve lived, try to give back to the community,” said Shaw. “I’m on disability. I can’t work, but I can give back as a volunteer. That’s what makes this country great.”

The shop carries a bit of everything, from hand towels and table runners to hats, scarves and doll clothes. Pieces of fabric and skeins of yarn are also sold.

Meyer said bowl cozies — cloth bowls that help protect hands from hot foods — “went like hotcakes” when they first made their appearance in the shop. The bowls sell for $5.50, $7.50 and $9, depending on size.

“Sometimes pillows go like crazy and then we’ll have them for years. Everything seems to go in spurts,” she said.

Nearly everything used in the crafts is donated, and Beer said little goes to waste. Even the leftover string from the loom is cut into pieces and used to attach homemade price tags. Volunteers also cut donated fabric and denim into the strips which are sewn together — end to end — to create the weft used in looming the colorful rag rugs.

“Our jean rugs are very, very, very popular,” said Beer. “Since we’re known for that, people from all over are dropping off blue jeans.”

The looms date back to the 1930s, Beer said. One uses all white thread for the warp while the other has black and white thread.

“It makes a big difference in what the finished product looks like,” she said. “You could do the same fabric on this one and on that one and it would like two totally different rugs.”

One of the few things the center does purchase are coils of cotton string for the loom. Rugs vary in length, but most measure 3 to 5 feet.

“Sometimes I get a 7-footer,” said Grismore.

Beer said they don’t recommend rugs longer than 6 feet.

“Because a 6-foot one, you can still get into a washing machine and wash them,” said Meyer. “When they get longer than that, then it gets a little harder to wash them. And that’s one of the advantages to having a rug. You can just throw it in the washer.”

The rugs can also be purchased at the Black Lab Trading Co. in Bluffton.

Beer said hand-stitched quilts are a big money maker for the gift shop. Unfortunately, there are only a couple of women who still do hand-stitching, including Betty Moser and Leannah Reigle.

“We try to keep it simple,” said Beer. “Anything fancy, it will cost the customer an awful lot.”

The customer is charged by the amount of thread used.

“We start with a new spool of thread, and then count what’s left when it’s done to know how much went into the quilt,” Beer explained. “And of course, if we have to mark it, there’s a charge for that. And if we provided the backing or the batting or the binding, it gets kind of expensive.”

The quilt currently in the works was made by Moser and has already been purchased — even before it’s finished.

Moser, 87, has been quilting since she was a child. Her mother also quilted and was active at the Bluffton center.

“When Mother would quilt, I would quilt,” she said. “But there was a period there when I raised my family and I didn’t have quilts in the frame. But I’ve done a lot of quilts.”

Reigle, of Beaverdam, has quilted for about 20 years.

“But not until I really started coming here did I really start quilting,” she said. “Betty’s taught me a lot.”

Reigle also crochets doilies and other items.

Anyone can volunteer their time to help the center, Beer noted.

“So when a volunteer comes and they say, ‘Well, what can I do?’ I find out what they like to do. They’re not going to come back if you ask them to do something they don’t like to do,” she said.

Jean Cook specializes in making greeting cards. She took a couple of classes but said she also participated in a church group that made all of the greeting cards for members.

“There was one woman that was really skilled and she worked with us,” said Cook. “But I do the really basic, simple kinds of things.”

She uses only donated materials. That means the envelopes may not fit a typical size card, so Cook cuts them down to fit.

“Then I have a lot of pieces and parts left and I couldn’t think what to do with them. I was saving them for, like, bookmarks, and I thought, bookmarks aren’t going to sell. So I decided I could just weave them, do different kinds of weaving with them and add them back onto the cards,” she said.

A crinkled piece of blue tissue paper becomes the background on a white card. Then ribbons and accessories are added.

Cook, 63, works on cards at the center once or twice a week. In a couple of hours she can finish about four cards, which sell for $1.50 each.

Following a potluck lunch, Beer holds a special sewing workshop on the second Wednesday of each month. Unlined tote bags are the current project.

“The workshop is a project that they’re making for the store, but it might be something new they haven’t tried before,” said Beer. “And then I’ve taught them how to do it and they go home and do it for themselves.”

Nearby, Trudy Baber sewed orange yarn knots onto a child’s comforter.

“Not everybody can afford the hand-quilting, so it’s more like a comforter when it’s been knotted,” said Beer.

“I’m not really smart enough to quilt like she’s doing,” Baber said, looking at Reigle. “I can’t keep my stitches even. I have a hard enough time keeping my knots even.”

The 95-year-old Baber also works on comforters with a group at Bluffton’s Ebenezer Mennonite Church.

“I love to do this. I don’t know why I like to do it so well, but I like to do it,” she said. “And of course when you do it at the Ebenezer, the group of ladies gab. Sometimes you gab more than you quilt, too.”

A former supervisor at Tripplet Corp., Baber retired in 1990 and started helping at the senior center. She also volunteers at the Et Cetera Shop of Bluffton.

Baber said she likes coming to the center each week because of the people.

“They’re so friendly and everything, and then I like to do crafts. I like to stay active. Anything to get out of housework,” she laughed.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are added in November and December and during fundraisers.

