Piano program set Tuesday

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A piano program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.
Those performing include Alan and Nigel Woodall, Ethan Zheng and Sammie Dong, all Piano Guild National winners; Courtney Baker, Keith Sansalone, Angela Erford, David Chen and Yana Rao. Ryan Zheng, a Piano Guild International winner who earned his high school diploma in piano performance, will perform at 6:30 p.m. and then present his senior recital at 7:30 p.m.
Both segments, arranged by Ryan Zheng and Marlene Rayl, are open to the public.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company