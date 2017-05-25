Piano program set Tuesday

A piano program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.

Those performing include Alan and Nigel Woodall, Ethan Zheng and Sammie Dong, all Piano Guild National winners; Courtney Baker, Keith Sansalone, Angela Erford, David Chen and Yana Rao. Ryan Zheng, a Piano Guild International winner who earned his high school diploma in piano performance, will perform at 6:30 p.m. and then present his senior recital at 7:30 p.m.

Both segments, arranged by Ryan Zheng and Marlene Rayl, are open to the public.

