A handcrafted salute to veterans

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

LIFE EDITOR

Driving past Ken McRill’s house on North Blanchard Street offers a timely lesson in Hancock County history.

His larger-than-life Memorial Day display, situated among dozens of colorful irises, a gurgling fountain and even a few pink flamingos, features 243 handmade wooden crosses, each bearing the name of a local soldier who died in combat in the Civil War (6 crosses), World War I (60), World War II (140), the Korean War (15) and the Vietnam War (22). A cross featuring the name of his cousin, Kelvern Misamore, stands prominently with those who perished during World War II.

This is the 10th year McRill has set up the impressive display, which also features a tribute to the unknown soldier; an Army squad made up of 11 saluting wooden soldiers; numerous colorful, saluting wooden sailors; and a flag representing each branch of military service. Speakers attached to the garage blast patriotic music over the entire scene, each and every piece of which was handmade and painted by McRill, who served in the National Guard from 1956-62.

A sign just outside the gate reads: “Welcome to stop and view display.” And while not too many people stop on any given year, McRill knows they’re taking notice.

“I know that they’re recognizing it because they’ll slow down and honk their horn,” he says of motorists on the busy street.

McRill has, however, been visited by an Army chaplain from Fort Benning, Georgia, who gave him a commemorative coin, and the local AMVETS post, who brought their commander over to give him a special proclamation. The display also earned him the Flag City Award in 2010. And while he’s glad people are taking note, McRill insists the display has more to do with the soldiers who died fighting for their country than with all the attention it brings.

“I don’t do this for myself. I do it for these gentlemen,” he says, gesturing toward the hundreds of white wooden crosses surrounding him.

McRill, who admits he also puts out a pretty impressive yard display every Halloween and Christmas, says the Memorial Day tribute goes up about a week before the holiday each May.

“It took two of my daughters, my wife and I, and one grandson seven hours to set this up,” he says.

The display will stay up through about Wednesday, and anyone who wants to stop by to take a stroll through the side yard at 1350 N. Blanchard St. is welcome.

