All-ages yoga set at BFR

BLUFFTON — Summer yoga classes will be offered from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Bluffton Family Recreation, from June 6 through Aug. 10.

The classes are led by Erica Sheehan and cost $4 for members, $6 for nonmembers. No classes will take place the weeks of July 4 and July 11.

A special yoga class for youth and adults is offered June 9 through Aug. 4. It’s free for children whose parents are enrolled in the morning class and is offered Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

For more information, contact BFR at 419-358-4150.

