City Mission saw 10 ’emergency’ stays during April

Trustees of the City Mission learned at their recent meeting that 86 individuals stayed a total of 1,743 nights at the agency in April. This included 10 “emergency” short-term stays of less than a week, in addition to the long-term residents that are in the reSTART program.

The average length of stay for reSTART program participants is 58 days for men and 50 days for women. The average length of stay for men last year was 25 days.

There were also eight families with a total of 15 children housed during the month. All five of the family units are still full, and one of the women’s dorms continues to be used as needed as an overflow family unit. The average length of stay for a family is 57 days.

Year-to-date, 77 percent of residents continue to come from the agency’s 25-mile service area, with 52 percent being Findlay residents. Another 15 percent were from other parts of Ohio.

In 2017, only 25 out of 199 residents have returned to the mission within a year of their last stay. Residents are encouraged to complete programs and have sustainable resources before they leave. These longer stays cause a higher occupancy rate but make it less likely that former residents will need to return.

Since January, a total of 11,975 meals have been served compared to 3,597 meals for the same period in 2016. These totals include 2,250 meals in 2017 to nonresidents coming for the evening meal, compared to 1,797 nonresident meals for the same period in 2016. There is also a community lunch available to nonresidents at noon each day except Sunday. For the year, 1,175 food boxes or bags of perishable food were distributed to nonresidents.

Christian Clearing House

Christian Clearing House received the 2017 Torch Award for Business Place Ethics with the Better Business Bureau during a luncheon held May 11.

The agency works with clients facing difficult times with the goal of helping those individuals become self-sustaining. Programs include but are not limited to helping with food, housing, utilities, gasoline and medical needs. Christian Clearing House also provides needed household and hygiene items.

Comments

comments