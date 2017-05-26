Forest offers free weekly community park lunches

FOREST — A free community lunch will be offered in Forest’s Gormley Park at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays this summer.

Lunches begin this Tuesday and continue through June. The event follows the Forest-Jackson Public Library’s 10:30 a.m. program at the park.

Lunch is sponsored by the Forest United Methodist Church with support from the Friends of the Library and the Hardin County Community Foundation. For more information, call Elois Cramer at 419-273-2897.

Comments

comments