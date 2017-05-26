Friday calendar

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; Bible study, 9-10:30 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; Ultra Seniors, 10-11:30 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, chicken cordon bleu, free ice cream with lunch purchase, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; stretch and flex, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; mahjong, noon-4 p.m.; center stage acting class, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Roots and Branches: storytelling workshop, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., College First Church of God; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; 12×12 open discussion, 7 a.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 8 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; Nooners Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m.; Strength in Numbers Heroin Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.
May 26 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday nights at Coffee Amici are Open Mic Nights! Head over to hear local talent and get up and show off your own talent!
May 27 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The first Fostoria Farmers Market for the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. There will be flowers, planters, hanging baskets, plant and vegetable starts. Other vendors will have gifts for moms, including silk scarves, photography, hand-sewn items and jewelry, yard art and wind chimes, homemade jams, soaps, oils and jewelry, pottery, homemade doggie treats, painted signs, Amish brooms and homemade laundry detergent. Also for sale will be baked goods, honey and candles, fresh eggs and frozen beef. Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches in the Masonic Lodge on East Tiffin Street, and Tasty Dogs will be available to purchase. The market is sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Limited and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers Market on Facebook, or call 419-435-1718.
May 27 @ 9:00 pm
Don Trinko, with the Millstream Astronomy Club, will present a program about telescopes at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in Shelter 5 at Riverbend Recreation Area. The presentation will discuss the various styles of telescopes. Viewing will be available through telescopes provided, or participants may bring their own. The free family program requires no registration.
May 30 @ 6:00 pm
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is starting an in-house youth lacrosse league for this spring. The league is for boys and girls ages 4-18. Practices will begin April 18 and continue on Tuesday and Thursday nights through June 1. All practices will take place at Emory Adams Park on the east side, across the foot bridge. Registration is $25 for children under 6 and $45 for ages 7-18. Register by Friday to ensure a free T-shirt. Call 419-424-7176.
May 30 @ 6:30 pm
A piano program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St. Those performing include Alan and Nigel Woodall, Ethan Zheng and Sammie Dong, all Piano Guild National winners; Courtney Baker, Keith Sansalone, Angela Erford, David Chen and Yana Rao. Ryan Zheng, a Piano Guild International winner who earned his high school diploma in piano performance, will perform at 6:30 p.m. and then present his senior recital at 7:30 p.m. Both segments, arranged by Ryan Zheng and Marlene Rayl, are open to the public.
May 30 @ 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm
Story time sessions for preschoolers ages 3-5 will resume Tuesday at the McComb Public Library, 113 S. Todd St. Sessions are offered from 6:30-7:15 p.m. weekly. Story time is on a drop-in basis, registration is not required. Children enjoy books, finger plays, music and crafts. Call the library at 419-293-2425 for more information.
May 31 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
The remaining Plein Air Gatherings are an opportunity for artists to get together and paint or draw outdoors “en plein air” in the parks. This program is open to all adult and teen artists who use any medium conducive to working outdoors. Bring whatever supplies and equipment needed and dress for ground and weather conditions. If it rains, the session will be canceled. Locations are as follows: May 10 group paints at Riverbend Recreation Area, meets at the Big Oaks parking lot; May 17 group paints at Litzenberg Memorial Woods, meets at the gatehouse; May 24 group paints at Riverside Park, meets at the waterfalls overlook; and May 31 group paints at Blue Rock Nature Preserve, meets at the Edgar Avenue parking lot.
