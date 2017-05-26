YMCA sets summer hours

The YMCA has announced its summer hours and holiday schedule.

Summer hours at both the downtown Y and east branch go into effect today and include: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, downtown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; east branch, 2-6 p.m. The Y will be closed for Memorial Day and on July 4.

The Riverside pool opens for the season Monday. Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. daily.

Comments

comments