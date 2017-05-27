2 FHS grads earn Masonic scholarships

Two Findlay High School graduates have been awarded a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite scholarship from the 32nd Degree Masons in Toledo.

SilverLyn Roth is a senior majoring in biology at the University of Dayton. She graduated from Findlay High School in 2014. Her brother, Falkyn Roth, a 2016 graduate, received an Abbott Scholarship. He is a sophomore attending Ohio University, where he majors in history.

Their parents are Stephen and Traci Roth.

Scholarships are given to the children of 32nd Degree Masonic families and to young people who have been active in Masonic-related organizations such as DeMolay, Rainbow and Job’s Daughters.

