Church and Religious Events

Carey Freewill Baptist

CAREY — Carey Freewill Baptist Church will hold its annual garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2 and 9 a.m. to noon June 3, offering a wide variety of items for purchase. The church is located two miles north of Carey on U.S. 23 North.

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will continue celebrating Reformation 500 at 9 a.m. Sunday as the adult Bible class begins reading Martin Luther’s writing, “The Freedom of a Christian.” A copy of the hardbound book will be provided to each participant for their personal enlightenment beyond the classroom discussions led by Pastor Matt Shive. The church is handicap accessible at the north entrance. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com.

Life Tree Cafe

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s topic is “Curing Health Care: Practical Help for the Ailing Nation.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

Mount Blanchard UM

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church will recognize Memorial Day during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday. Music will be led by the praise band Broken Ground.

Trinity Baptist

Trinity Baptist Church will observe Memorial Day with a free concert by the award-winning quartet Soul’d Out. The men’s quartet will perform Southern gospel, patriotic and traditional music selections for all ages. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church, located at 7839 County Road 236. The church provides transportation for Findlay residents, who may call 419-422-8462 to request a ride. Valet parking is available at the front entrance and assistance will be provided to those with special needs.

Trinity Lutheran

JENERA — Six students will graduate from Trinity Lutheran School, Jenera, on Sunday as part of the 10:30 a.m. service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Jenera. Logan Grant Below is the class speaker and the students will sing “Savior Like a Shepherd Lead Us.” Other graduates include Kwynn Reiss Alge, Kylie Ann Beagle, Leah Lynn Lanasky, Cameron Michael VanDemark and Cierra Colleen VanDermark. The class motto is “Be faithful, even to the point of death, and I will give you the crown of life.” Seth Lang, teacher of the third and fourth grade students who is moving to Minnesota, will be honored at a farewell reception beginning at 9:20 a.m. A regular service will be held at 8 a.m.

West Independence UM

West Independence United Methodist Church will finish its sermon series on “May is A Month of Love” by examining the sacrifices of both those who gave their life for our nation, but also Jesus, who gave his life for our righteousness. The Scripture reference will be John 15:1-17. Avery Authenreith will sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Worship begins at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday school. Nursery services are provided. The church is located at 22876 U.S. 224.

Comments

comments