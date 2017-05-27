Findlay Panhellenic awards 2017 scholarship

Elizabeth Stahl has received a $1,800 scholarship from Findlay Panhellenic.

A 2017 graduate of Findlay High School, Stahl was a member of National Honor Society and the Junior Statesmen of America. She won sculpture and photography awards and has been active in her church group and 4-H. She is the daughter of James and Cheryl Stahl of Findlay.

Stahl will attend Bowling Green State University in the fall to major in marine biology and minor in photography. She has worked with the Toledo Zoo teen program and at a sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation center in North Carolina.

