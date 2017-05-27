Memorial Day observances announced

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
The Hancock County Veterans Council has changed the route for its Memorial Day parade due to construction on West Main Cross Street.
The annual bridge ceremony prior to the parade will begin lineup at 8:30 a.m. Monday in front of the American Legion on West Front Street, with the parade lineup beginning at 9:30. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. sharp.
The parade will proceed from West Front Street south onto South Main Street and west onto West Main Cross Street. It will turn north onto Western Avenue, proceeding to River Street and left into the back entrance of Maple Grove Cemetery, where services will be held honoring veterans. Hancock County Veterans Council President William Johns will be the speaker.

Arlington
Arlington VFW Post 4510 will hold its annual Memorial Day celebration in the Arlington Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday.
The guest speaker will be William Johns, commander of the DAV, and Mindy Lotz will be laying the wreath for her Gold Star mother, Juanita Reinhart. Jean Dean will provide his sound services, along with the Arlington High School Marching Band.
The VFW rifle squad will meet at 7 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church prior to visiting the local cemeteries to render a rifle salute and prayer at each location.
If weather does not permit, the ceremony will be held at Arlington High School.

Bluffton
Anyone wishing to be in Bluffton’s Memorial Day parade should be in line at Bluffton Town Hall by 9:15 a.m., as the parade begins at 9:30.
A ceremony will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery where speaker Tim Wilmetta, pastor of the Bluffton First United Methodist Church and chaplain for the 489th Civil Affairs Battalion, Knoxville, Tennessee, will speak. Bluffton Boy Scout Troop 256 and Bluffton Girl Scouts will conduct a flag ceremony.
A chicken barbecue hosted by American Legion Post 382 will follow at Citizens National Bank, Main Street, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $8.50.

Carey
The Carey Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. Monday in front of American Legion Post 344, 201 E. Findlay St. It will proceed to Spring Grove Cemetery, then to St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Flags will be properly disposed of beginning at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Legion.

Van Buren
Van Buren Memorial Day services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Bechtel Cemetery, one mile east of Van Buren. The speaker is Scott Wuest and music will be provided by the Van Buren High School Band under the direction of Mike Procy.
Van Buren Boy Scout Troop 313 has charge of the services and the decorations of veterans’ graves. If a grave has been overlooked, contact Rex Rinker at 419-299-3841. Boy Scout Trevor Wolford will serve as master of ceremonies. In case of inclement weather, services will be moved to the high school auditorium.

Biglick Township

Biglick Township’s Memorial Day observation will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Union Cemetery in West Independence.
Deceased veterans who are buried in Biglick Township cemeteries will be honored.

