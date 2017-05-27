‘You’ve been flocked!’ Colorful prank raises money for school ministry

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

Nothing says summer quite like a pink plastic flamingo or two on the front lawn.

Come home to a whole flock of them, though, and something entirely different is going on.

It’s a phenomenon that’s been brightening neighborhoods throughout Findlay and in Van Buren since April, thanks to a fundraiser by Findlay Young Life. The parachurch organization whose mission is to introduce high school students to Christ is staking up to 50 bright pink flamingos in people’s yards, with those residents then making a donation that will send the flock to a friend or family member’s home of their choosing.

Young Life calls the harmless prank “flocking.” Families who have been flocked will find an envelope with a letter stating “You’ve been flocked!” including instructions on how to pass the colony of birds to roost with someone else.

“Most people that are ‘flocked’ are generally families and they have kids who just love it,” said volunteer leader Ellie Meyer. “They’re just so silly to wake up to.”

Meyer said the suggested donation to pass along the flamingos is $20, although most families have been far more generous. Donations will be used to help cover the cost of Young Life’s summer camp at Lake Champion, New York, in July.

Students involved with Young Life typically help set up the flamingos or move them from house to house. Meyer said about 15 to 20 homes have been flocked so far, and the fundraiser is expected to run through late June.

Scott Williams is the area director for Young Life’s Hancock County chapter, which re-entered and became active at Findlay High School during this past school year. A Young Life committee/leadership team has been set up in the city, and Williams said the group’s goal is to enter high schools and middle schools around the county in the near future.

Williams explained the “international parachurch organization” has a simple mission, which is to bring the Gospel to every adolescent on their own terms. The organization calls it “earning the right to be heard,” meaning Young Life leaders spend time building relationships with teens on their own turf, like at school plays or athletic events. Students can choose to learn more and become involved with the organization or to refuse.

Young Life is not tied to any denomination or church, Williams said.

