50 North hosts meet and greet with first responders

50 North, in collaboration with TRIAD, will be hosting a meet and greet with first responders at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The free outdoor event will be attended by the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Fire Department and Hanco.

TRIAD meets at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at 50 North. Representatives from the Hancock County Prosecutors Office, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Findlay Police Department are there to educate seniors on scams and other ways to stay safe and protected. For more information, call 419-423-8496.

