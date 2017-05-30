Annual classic car show returns to Fostoria June 9

FOSTORIA — Independence House will host its annual classic car show from 5-7 p.m. June 9 in the Independence House parking lot, 1000 Independence Road, Fostoria.

Classic cars will be displayed and the event will include refreshments. The show is free and open to the public. Rain date is June 16.

Those wishing to bring their classic cars for display can register the day of the event and pay the $10 entry fee.

