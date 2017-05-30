Korean War veterans host annual spring banquet

The Hancock County Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 172 will hold its annual spring banquet at 6 p.m. June 8 at Stonebridge Church, 2111 Stonehedge Drive.

The chapter will celebrate a successful completion of its 16th annual Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund Drive. In all, 65 scholarships totaling $32,500 have now been awarded to grandchildren of chapter members entering their first year of college. This year’s scholarship winners are Anna Kirby, Jessica Perkins, Robert Hammond, Madison Veit, Katelin Kreinbrink, Patrick Pavlidis, Abigael Fenbert, Justin Turley, William VanRenterghem and Geoffrey VanRenterghem.

The guest speaker will be Howard Camp, secretary/treasurer of the Ohio State Korean War Veterans Association.

Reservations are due no later than noon Friday by calling 419-387-7532. There is no charge for active and associate members and one guest, widows of deceased members and one guest, and prospective members and one guest. Other guests will be charged $10 at the door.

Comments

comments