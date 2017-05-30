Leipsic garden tour slated

LEIPSIC — The Putnam County Master Gardeners will host a garden tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 featuring four gardens on Main Street in Leipsic.

The group has teamed up with the Village of Leipsic and the Leipsic Chamber of Commerce to offer a day full of art, education, shopping and food. Visitors may register at Do It Best Village Hardware (west end) or The Meadows of Leipsic (east end) to receive $5 in chamber bucks, a map and brochure, and shuttle service for the day. Free parking will be available at both of these locations.

Included in the tour will be: Jim and Ann Russell (134 W. Main St.), a combination of annual and perennial plants with an extensive display of women’s hats and antiques; Pat and Ingrid Agner (610 E. Main St.), a relaxing garden full of color and peaceful sounds; Donna Gallaway (787 E. Main St.), a garden bursting with color with many gnomes hiding among the plants; and Sue Christman (805 E. Main St.), a cottage-style home complete with Boston ivy, a pergola, pool, and a hidden patio area. Numerous garden-related demonstrations and educational opportunities will be available that day, along with musical entertainment by Rudy Lomeli from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the downtown area.

