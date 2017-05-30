Six seniors-to-be will put government into action

Six seniors-to-be from Findlay, Arcadia, Arlington, Liberty-Benton and Van Buren high schools will attend Buckeye Girls State from June 11-17 at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.

Findlay High School is being represented by Francesca Capponi, the daughter of Christine Capponi and Scott Shaull. Her cosponsor is American Legion Auxiliary, Ralph D. Cole Post 3.

Kali Heaston, daughter of Edward and Candy Heaston, is representing Arcadia High School. She is being cosponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, Ralph D. Cole Post 3.

Arlington High School’s delegate is Gabriella Mathews, daughter of Scott and Marcia Mathews. Her cosponsor is Ralph D. Cole Post 3, American Legion Auxiliary.

Alyson Kettels will represent Liberty-Benton High School. She is the daughter of Rodney and Stephanie Kettels. Her cosponsor is the Fort Findlay Chapter, Ohio State Daughters of the American Revolution.

Two students will represent Van Buren High School, Miranda Mowrey and Morgan Jackson. Mowrey is the daughter of Lance and Mary Beth Mowrey. Her cosponsor is the Hancock County Republican Party. Jackson’s parents are Brent and Ann Jackson. She is being cosponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, Ralph D. Cole Post 3.

Buckeye Girls State is a mock government program intended to train young women who have completed their junior year in high school in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing them the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government at the state, county and city levels. Students file petitions for candidacy for a wide variety of offices ranging from governor to city council and participate in the election process. After elections and inaugurations, they put the government into action.

