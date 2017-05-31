28th annual charity golf classic benefits nonprofits

The 28th annual Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic will be held Monday at the Findlay Country Club, featuring guest professionals Pat McGowan, Craig Stadler and Findlay native Julie Cole.

The day will begin at 8 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed at 9 a.m. by a professionals’ clinic on the range. The golf tournament will begin at 9:30, with an awards ceremony to follow.

Spectators may purchase an all-day pass for $10 to watch the tournament and have lunch.

Over the past 28 years, the Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic has raised $2.6 million for local nonprofit organizations. Beneficiaries of funds raised at this year’s classic will include Bridge Hospice, The Women’s Center of Bluffton Hospital and the Julie Cole Golf Fund for Junior Golfers benefiting The First Tee of Hancock County.

