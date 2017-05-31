Ice skating camp planned

The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp at The Huntington Arena, 3430 North Main St., from June 12-15.

The camp is designed for ages 5 and older and for beginners through advanced, including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is “Star Wars” and, at 12:30 p.m. June 15, all of the camp attendees will skate in a themed ice show which is free for the public to come.

Camp registration fee is $100. Register at 419-424-7176 by Thursday to receive a free T-shirt.

Comments

comments