Memory loss program set

OTTAWA — A program for individuals with early stage memory loss will be held from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa.

Transitions, led by Linda Rae Pollitz, program manager for Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, offers social and educational opportunities and group sharing. Those who are experiencing forgetfulness, mild confusion or difficulty finding the right words are most likely to benefit, along with family and friends.

Registration is encouraged by calling the library at 419-523-3747.

