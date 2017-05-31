Museum lecture will focus on Kent State shootings

The Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture at noon Thursday.

Dwayne Beggs, an assistant professor of history at Lourdes University, will present a lecture on the Kent State shootings of 1970.

The lecture is free for museum members, $5 for adult nonmembers and $3 for senior nonmembers. Lunches from Main Street Deli will be available for purchase for an additional $5.50. To make a reservation for lunch, call the museum at 419-423-4433.

