Wednesday calendar

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
TODAY
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Birchaven; basic step mix, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; conversation and needlecraft, 9-11 a.m.; pickleball, women’s only play, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, chicken alfredo over noodles, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Delay the Disease/Parkinson’s Class, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; beginning woodcarving, 1 p.m., fee and registration required; SilverSneakers circuit/cardio fit, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Millstream Band practice, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; basic cycling mix, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; pickleball, open play, 6-8 p.m.; DanceFit, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Steppin Out dance class, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., College First Church of God; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; Keep It Simple group, 7-8 p.m., Pioneer Club.
Flag City Morning Rotary, meeting, 7:30 a.m., 50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group, 10 a.m., Family Resource Center, 1941 Carlin St.
Al-Anon, meeting, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.
Kiwanis Club of Findlay, meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., the Dock at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; annual cookout, noon-2 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous, Lifeboat meeting, 7 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St., enter red door marked office entrance, downstairs to left.
To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message or send an email to Send an E-mail to life. Messages must be received by noon the day before the event, and by noon on Friday for a weekend or Monday event.

May
31
Wed
9:00 am Plein Air Gatherings
Plein Air Gatherings
May 31 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
The remaining Plein Air Gatherings are an opportunity for artists to get together and paint or draw outdoors “en plein air” in the parks. This program is open to all adult and teen artists who use any medium conducive to working outdoors. Bring whatever supplies and equipment needed and dress for ground and weather conditions. If it rains, the session will be canceled. Locations are as follows: May 10 group paints at Riverbend Recreation Area, meets at the Big Oaks parking lot; May 17 group paints at Litzenberg Memorial Woods, meets at the gatehouse; May 24 group paints at Riverside Park, meets at the waterfalls overlook; and May 31 group paints at Blue Rock Nature Preserve, meets at the Edgar Avenue parking lot.
5:30 pm Pandora United Methodist Church ... @ Pandora United Methodist Church
Pandora United Methodist Church ... @ Pandora United Methodist Church
May 31 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
A free community meal will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. May 31 at Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 E. Washington St. The meal this month is provided by Rebecca Circle and includes ham, potatoes, green beans, dessert and beverage.
6:00 pm Finances for Life @ Lindamood Room at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Finances for Life @ Lindamood Room at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
May 31 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will host a Finances for Life program on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Lindamood Room. Marlene Burns from Burns Financial will discuss spending and budgeting, investments, education, retirement, life insurance and disability and estate planning. No registration is required. For more information, visit www.findlaylibrary.org.
Jun
1
Thu
12:00 pm Monthly Brown Bag Lunch Lecture ... @ Hancock Historical Museum
Monthly Brown Bag Lunch Lecture ... @ Hancock Historical Museum
Jun 1 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Scheduled for the first Thursday of each month visit the Hancock Historical Museum for a variety of informative and educational presentations on a wide range of topics relevant to Findlay and Hancock County Ohio. Bring your lunch and enjoy learning about our community from a diverse group of presenters. Brown bags are free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. Lunches from Main St. Deli are available for purchase for an additional $5.50. Lunches include sandwich, chips, cookie and drink.
1:00 pm Blanchard Valley Chapter of the ... @ Kathy's Korner
Blanchard Valley Chapter of the ... @ Kathy's Korner
Jun 1 @ 1:00 pm
The Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association will hold its quarterly meeting at 1 p.m. June 1 at Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia. Lunch will be followed by a short business meeting and time to reminisce. Any World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge is invited to attend with their family, friends and other veterans. Call 419-435-3588 for more information.
1:00 pm Forest Fiber Fanatics @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Forest Fiber Fanatics @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Jun 1 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Forest Fiber Fanatics, a group of knitters and crocheters, will meet twice a month at the Forest-Jackson Public Library beginning Tuesday. Those attending may work on their own projects, or help work on projects for charity. The group will meet from 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of the month, and from 1-3 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Contact Barb Scott at 440-967-3680 for more information.
4:00 pm Hancock County Farmers Market @ Hancock County Fairgrounds
Hancock County Farmers Market @ Hancock County Fairgrounds
Jun 1 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
This year’s Hancock County Farmers Market will run 4-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 11 through Oct. 26, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St. Interested artists should contact Marianna Hofer at studio13girl@gmail.com or call or text 419-788-5044. Nonprofit agencies should call or text 419-306-5218 to schedule their event.
