UPPER SANDUSKY — The Wyandot County Humane Society’s 15th annual dog walk and fun day will be held June 11 at Harrison Smith Park, Upper Sandusky.

Registration begins at noon, with the 1K walk following at 1 p.m. There will also be contests, demonstrations and raffles. Admission is a bag of cat food or litter.

For more information, call 419-294-4477.

