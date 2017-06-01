Archaeology club will dig into tiny artifacts of flint

The Blanchard River Archaeology Club will meet from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Discovery Center, Oakwoods Nature Preserve, County Road 144.

Attendees are asked to bring in their smallest artifacts made of flint. Even among the small projectile points known as “birdpoints,” some are noticeably tiny. Small chips of flint were sometimes made into scrapers, drills or assorted diminutive tools.

The public is invited to bring items for identification, and there will be displays of locally found artifacts.

Contact Rick Carles at 419-299-3693 for more information.

