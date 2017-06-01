Courier’s garage sale aids teen seeking transplant

The Courier will host a garage sale and bake sale benefiting Christopher Burrier of Findlay from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Hardin Street and Western Avenue. Parking is available in the Courier lot.

Items for sale will include all-ages clothing, housewares, kitchen utensils, toys, books and DVDs. Most items will be sold by donation.

Chris is 13 years old and has a rare liver condition known as Biliary Atresia, a blockage of the biliary tree which drains bile from the liver. In Chris’s case, as in most BA cases, the blockage was caused by a virus which created scar tissue in the biliary tree. Chris had corrective surgery known as a Kasai procedure at 11 weeks of age. Over the past 13 years, his liver has been at a steady rate of decline and now must be replaced.

Chris is currently waiting for a new liver via transplant.

All donations raised through Saturday’s sale will be made to COTA in honor of Chris.

Comments

comments