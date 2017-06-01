‘Fireman’s Olympics’ will benefit fire relief group

A “Fireman’s Olympics” benefiting the Fire Relief Foundation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Advanced Drainage Systems, 401 Olive St.

The family-friendly event will feature bounce houses, face painting, Sparky the Fire Dog, tug of war, raffles and more, with kids and adults exploring a real fire truck. Admission is $10 per person or $20 per family (three or more) and includes a slice of pizza, chips, bottle of water and a raffle ticket.

Register at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e044caaaa22abff2-firemen.

