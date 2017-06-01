Garden party, tea planned

FOSTORIA — First Step Healthy Family Resource Center will offer a garden party and victory garden tea this month as part of its Women’s Enrichment Series.

A Slice of Life garden party will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at My Own Backyard Herbs and Flowers, 8981 U.S. 224 West. Owner Ann Boyd will talk about the herbs of Italian cuisine, each containing nutrients and phytochemicals that can improve mood and health. The cost of the workshop is $18. For reservations, call 419-422-5594.

A Victory Garden Tea will be held at 1 p.m. June 19 at First Step, 1099 Columbus Ave., Fostoria. Speaker Becky White Schooner will talk about Victory gardens which resulted from a severe food crisis during World War I. The cost is $22. Contact First Step at 419-435-7300 to register.

