Putnam County Junior Fair calf auction scheduled

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
OTTAWA — The Putnam County 4-H and FFA Junior Fair Feeder Calf Auction, consisting of approximately 140 dairy and beef feeder calves, will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 21 at the OSU Extension office in Ottawa.
Interested bidders can purchase any number of lots and can take possession of the purchased animals between 9 and 10 a.m. June 25. Payment must be made at the conclusion of the base bid auction.
A listing of the calves, grouped by weight, will be available at the Junior Fair office the morning of June 21. Calves range in weight from 350 to 600 pounds.
Call the Extension office at 419-523-6294 for more information.

