Reading is rad!

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library kicked off its SummerRead 2017 program Thursday with a photo booth, craft sensory play, face painting, a scavenger hunt and treats. The program, which runs through July 29, allows readers of all ages to set their own reading goals, report their progress and be entered to win various prizes. Registration is available at the main library, the Arlington branch or the Bookmobile. Above, Sarah (left), 5, and Emma, 4, Studer work diligently on a paper craft. (Brenna Griteman photo)

