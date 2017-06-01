Zoo friends visit libraries

The Toledo Zoo Friends will bring animals to visit the Putnam County District Library and its branches this month.

The schedule is as follows: June 12 — Ottawa, 11 a.m.; Kalida, 1 p.m.; June 13 — Fort Jennings, 11 a.m.; Pandora, 1 p.m.; June 14 — Leipsic, 11 a.m.; Ottoville, 1 p.m.; and June 15 — Columbus Grove, 11 a.m.; Continental, 1 p.m.

More animals, this time from Quarry Farm near Pandora, will also visit the libraries. The schedule includes: June 19 — Ottawa, 11 a.m.; Kalida, 1 p.m.; June 20 — Fort Jennings, 11 a.m.; Pandora, 1 p.m.; June 21 — Leipsic, 11 a.m.; Ottoville, 1 p.m.; June 22 — Columbus Grove, 11 a.m.; Continental, 1 p.m.

