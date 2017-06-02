Community band plans 4 outdoor concerts for June

FOSTORIA — The Fostoria Community Band will present four outdoor concerts in June.

The schedule includes: June 11, Hedges-Boyer Park, Tiffin, 7:30 p.m.; June 14, Findlay’s Riverside Park, 7 p.m.; June 25, Foundation Park, Fostoria, 7:30 p.m.; and June 28, Spiegel Grove, Fremont, 7 p.m.

The band is comprised of 45 musicians from Fostoria and the surrounding area. Much of the concert will depict the American spirit and will also include movie music, patriotic tunes and marches. A tuba ensemble from the band will also play several songs.

