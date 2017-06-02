Findlay Garden Club will host plant sale and swap

The Findlay Garden Club will hold its plant exchange and sale beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at Sunrise Assisted Living, 401 Lake Cascades Pkwy.

Donations are coming in from Central Garden Center, Perennial Landscape & Design, McClelland’s Daylilies and Findlay Garden Club members. The public is welcome to bring plants to exchange or come and give a donation for a plant.

All proceeds will support the Sunrise Alzheimer’s Disease Walk team.

