Findlay Garden Club will host plant sale and swap
Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
The Findlay Garden Club will hold its plant exchange and sale beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at Sunrise Assisted Living, 401 Lake Cascades Pkwy.
Donations are coming in from Central Garden Center, Perennial Landscape & Design, McClelland’s Daylilies and Findlay Garden Club members. The public is welcome to bring plants to exchange or come and give a donation for a plant.
All proceeds will support the Sunrise Alzheimer’s Disease Walk team.