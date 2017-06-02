Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Flower communion rooted in spirit of oneness

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Blanchard Valley will hold its annual flower communion Sunday. Attendees each bring a single flower to the spring service, which is put with the others inside a vase. Everyone leaves with a different flower than the one they brought. (Provided photo)

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF
Staff Writer

Those who attend the Unitarian Universalist Church of Blanchard Valley on Sunday will be bringing along a flower as they celebrate a special service that dates back more than 90 years.

The service is called a flower communion, said Dick Kern, who has attended the church since 1994. Every spring, a Sunday is devoted to the celebration of the earth’s beauty and humanity’s oneness.

“It’s always in June, usually at the end of spring,” said Kern. “There are some Unitarian Universalist churches that do not meet during the summer, and this is their final communion (for the year).
“It’s kind of a high point in the church year.”

Kern explained that everyone who attends the service is asked to bring a flower.

“I like cornflowers along the side of the road,” he said. “June 4 usually, they’re not in yet. But any flowers, dandelions are fine. Kids will bring whatever appeals to them, and that’s fine. That’s what we want.”

All of the different blooms are placed together in a vase surrounded by candles.

“The assumption here is, just as the flowers are all different but together make a good appearance and have a nice scent, so people in the church are all absolutely different but together are unified and make a sweet smell unto the Lord,” said Kern.

The flowers are consecrated during the communion service, then each person chooses a flower other than the one they brought to take home.

The service was created by Norbert Capek, who founded the Unitarian church in Czechoslovakia and introduced it to that church on June 4, 1923.

“He moved from Catholic to Baptist to Unitarian,” Kern said.

“They came up with some rituals which were more ‘humanistic’, would be the term to use, and the flower communion was one of them — anything that made you feel stronger and better together kind of thing,” said Kern.

The service honors the life of Capek and others who died during the Nazi occupation in Europe. Capek’s message of peace and love was deemed “too dangerous” by the Nazis and he was sent to Dachau concentration camp, where he was tortured and killed.

Capek’s wife, Maja, escaped to the United States and, in 1940, introduced the flower communion to a Unitarian church in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The service spread around the world throughout Unitarian Universalist churches and is now one of the most widely celebrated rituals in Unitarian Universalist congregations, said Kern.

The service begins at 10 a.m. The church is located at 2415 N. Main St.

