Fort Findlay DAR chapter marks 120th anniversary

The Fort Findlay Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate Flag Day and the 120th anniversary of their founding with a luncheon Saturday at Zion United Methodist Church.

This is a combined luncheon with the John Hancock Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The Fort Findlay chapter was founded Feb. 13, 1897, by Mrs. B. F. (Mary) Hyatt. The ladies named the chapter Fort Findlay after the old fort which stood by the Blanchard River just west of Main Street in 1812. The chapter has been led by 64 regents, with Martha Avery serving as the 65th and present regent.

Guest speakers will include Sandra McCann, national vice president general, and Nancy Wright, state regent. These ladies will present a program on “Pins and Protocol” of the DAR. Kim Chambers, flag committee chairwoman, will speak about honoring the flag and Lee Rose and Connie Roberts will share moments about the founding of the Fort Findlay chapter.

