Kids’ reading sessions set

The Putnam County District Library and its branches will host free “Ready to Read” storytimes June 12-29 and July 10-27.

Sessions will include six critical prereading skills that can help children become better readers.

The schedule is as follows: Monday — Ottawa, 10 a.m.; Continental, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday — Fort Jennings and Kalida-Union Township, 10 a.m.; Wednesday — Ottoville-Monterey Township and Pandora-Riley Township, 10 a.m.; Thursday — Columbus Grove and Leipsic Edwards-Gamper Memorial Location, 10 a.m. A bilingual story time is held at the Leipsic branch library.

