Red Cross youth provide family preparedness tips

The American Red Cross of Hancock County Youth Council will hold its third annual Family Preparedness Field Day on Saturday to help children and families learn how to prepare for disasters.

The free event will be held from 1-4 p.m. inside the Findlay Village Mall, at the entrance to the Children’s Museum of Findlay. Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade and their families are invited, and no registration is required.

Various hands-on activity stations will offer information about escape routes and plans, the importance of taking shelter during storms and tornadoes, first aid kits and more.

For more information, call the Red Cross office at 419-422-9322 or visit www.northcentralohio@redcross.org.

