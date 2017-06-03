5K memorial run benefits Gillfillan scholarship fund

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mark Gillfillan 5K memorial run/walk will be held at 7 p.m. June 23 at Riverdale Schools. Registration begins at 5:30.

Preregistration for the 5K with a T-shirt is $15, or $12 without a shirt. All registration on race day is $20 and shirts will be received on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will also be a 1-mile memorial walk. The cost is $12 with a shirt or $8 without a shirt. A kids’ quarter-mile fun run will be held for ages 8 and younger. The cost is $10 for the fun run and a shirt, or $3 without a shirt.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Mark Gillfillan Scholarship Fund. Early registration must be received by Friday. Forms are available at http://www.5k4mark.com/. For questions, call Christa Gillfillan at 419-722-8020.

