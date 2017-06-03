Church and Religious Events

Breakthrough Harvest

OTTAWA — Breakthrough Harvest Church, 3695 U.S. 224, Ottawa, will host its inaugural craft sale and Harlan’s chicken barbecue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10. Admission is free and various concessions will be available. Call 419-456-3495 for more information. In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for July 15.

Carey Freewill Baptist

CAREY — The Rev. Sid Ramey and the members of Carey Freewill Baptist Church will hold a homecoming service at 10 a.m. June 11. Special music will be provided by the Spencer Brothers from Mansfield, Ohio, with the morning message from Brother Herman Copley from Mansfield. A fellowship luncheon will follow.

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will discuss Martin Luther’s writings on “Christian Freedom,” with special emphasis on “Faith Working Through Love,” at its 9 a.m. adult Bible class Sunday. There will be a special confirmation service during the 10:15 a.m. divine worship. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Rev. Matt Shive will conduct a special “Foundations in Faith” class with emphasis on “Who or What is God?” The church is handicap accessible at the north entrance. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com.

First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church will celebrate Pentecost and begin its summer schedule Sunday. A traditional liturgical service will be held at 9 a.m., with a more contemporary liturgical service to follow at 11 led by The Spirit of Lincoln and Main praise band. Holy Communion will be available at both services. The church will also host this week’s community dinner, featuring a menu of hot chicken sandwiches, green beans, pretzels, homemade salads and desserts. Serving is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., will begin its summer schedule Sunday with 9:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. Also beginning this week, an informal gathering for Bible study and prayer will be held at 8 a.m. in the chapel. At 8:45 a.m., the prayer ministry will lift up in prayer the congregation, community, military, nation and world. If you have a prayer request, contact the church office at 419-423-2112 or submit the request at www.findlayfpc.org/connect/prayer-request/. Sunday marks the day of Pentecost, and attendees are encouraged to wear red to worship. There will be a bake sale in the fellowship hall to raise funds for the church’s Peru mission trip team.

Immanuel Lutheran

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2300 Northridge Road, celebrates Pentecost and begins its summer worship schedule this week with services Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. An adult Bible class meets Sundays at 9 a.m. A reception honoring the church’s recent graduates will be held Sunday after worship.

Mount Blanchard UM

MOUNT BLANCHARD — High school and college graduates will be honored during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church. A reception for the graduates will follow.

Trinity UM

OTTAWA — Trinity United Methodist Church, 137 N. Pratt St., Ottawa, will hold a Yesterday’s Treasures garage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Starting at 1 p.m. Friday, a bag sale will be held on selected items. The church is handicap accessible.

The Well

The University of Findlay will again host The Well, a free, Christian-based, week-long summer theology institute for rising 10th- to 12th-grade students who are interested in learning more about their faith, and how it intersects with other aspects of their lives, including career choices. The camp will be held July 9-14. The Well has a nondenominational, Christian-focused context. Activities involving on-campus education and trips throughout the region will incorporate opportunities to learn about and discuss other religions while strengthening participants’ belief in their own faith. Participants will be provided with on-campus lodging, daily meals, snacks and all materials they need for faith exploration. Visit www.findlay.edu/academics/well/ to register.

West Independence UM

FOSTORIA — West Independence United Methodist Church, 22876 U.S. 224, Fostoria, will celebrate the birthday of the church Sunday (Pentecost) by encouraging all attending to wear red. The celebration will include the recognition of high school and college graduates, with the Rev. Mark Weatherman speaking on Acts 1 and 2 on the topic of “God’s Power for the Future.” Communion will be served. During the Sunday school hour, a special Promotion Sunday will be held between children and youth classes. Immediately following, a carry-in lunch will be held honoring Sunday school teachers and the students being promoted. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.

