Class of ’70 gathers in July

A 65th birthday party for the Findlay High School Class of 1970 will begin at 6 p.m. July 8 at the Elks Lodge.

Music will be provided by the Reunion Band with no cover charge. Grilled foods and drinks will be available, and those attending should bring a lawn chair. The party will move to The Gathering wine bar in downtown Findlay at 10 p.m.

Contact Mike Gephart at 419-424-1995 or R4249622@aol.com for more information or to register.

