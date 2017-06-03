Elder abuse program set

KALIDA — The Putnam County Interdisciplinary Team will observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 14.

Elder abuse includes physical, emotional or sexual abuse, neglect or self-neglect, and financial exploitation of elders.

The Putnam County I-Team will sponsor an event to bring awareness to the issue of financial abuse. From 9-11 a.m. June 14, any senior citizen or community member can learn more about legal protections for seniors at the Meadows of Kalida, 755 Ottawa St., Kalida. Anyone interested in attending should reserve a spot at 419-523-1111 and ask for Becca Peckinpaugh.

Comments

comments