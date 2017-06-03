Grants totaling $500K awarded

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees has approved grants totaling $503,808.

Competitive grants

Competitive grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that seek to meet community needs and match the goals, objectives and priorities of The Community Foundation. The following competitive grants totaling $323,324, made possible by the Common Good and Field of Interest funds of The Community Foundation, include:

• The Arts Partnership of Greater Hancock County was awarded a two-year, $26,281 grant to assist with a fall 2017 musical and the creation of a Youtheatre club.

• Crime Prevention Association of Findlay-Hancock County was awarded a one-year, $40,000 grant to assist with installation of the Boot in classrooms throughout Hancock County.

• Hancock County Agricultural Society was awarded a two-year, $100,000 grant to support the construction of a new youth and education building at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

• The University of Findlay was awarded a five-year, $200,000 grant to assist with the implementation and growth of the Center for Civic Engagement.

President’s discretionary grants

Discretionary grants fund urgent or special requests that are outside of the Community Foundation’s various grant cycles. The following five discretionary grants totaling $11,013 were approved:

• American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter was awarded a grant for $1,200 to support the centennial blood drive.

• Awakening Minds Art was awarded a grant for $2,400 for strategic planning with Aly Sterling Philanthropy.

• The Chance to Dance Foundation was awarded a grant for $2,000 for a summer collaboration program focused on creative movement.

• Findlay City Schools was awarded a grant for $413 for its Jacobs Gents and Leading Ladies program as part of the Leader In Me.

• Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded a grant for $5,000 for strategic planning with Six Disciplines Consulting Services.

Donor advised grants

• 50 North: $1,285 general support

• Cancer Patient Services: $1,285 general support

• Carey Exempted Village Schools: $2,000 DECCA support, $2,000 FFA support

• CASA/GAL of Hancock County: $1,285 general support

• Children’s Mentoring Connection: $1,285 general support

• Christian Clearing House: $1,285 general support

• City Mission of Findlay: $1,285 general support

• Dorcas Carey Public Library: $15,000 projects and programming

• Dr. Thomas Richard Wendene Wilson Shoupe Post Grad Scholarship of TCF: $100 in memory of Wendene Shoupe

• ENGAGE Youth Council: $4,902 youth grantmaking

• Findlay High School Athletic Dept.: $300 state swim meet support

• Findlay Hope House for the Homeless: $1,285 general support

• Findlay-Hancock County Public Library: $1,285 general support, $2,700 summer reading program

• Flag City Honor Flight: $1,000 Carnevale

•Greenbucs: $1,030 Amtryke for Findlay Kiwanis

• Hancock Historical Museum Association: $1,285 general support, $1,000 Davis Homestead restoration

• Hancock Youth Leadership: $545 general support

• Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County: $1,285 general support

• McComb Local School District: $432 literacy program

• Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center: $11,000 emergency shelter, $1,285 general support

• Salvation Army: $1,285 general support

• St. Michael Archangel Catholic Parish: $2,000 emergency assistance program, $1,000 emergency assistance program, $2,000 art auction program

• United Way of Hancock County: $1,285 general support

• United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee counties: $500 general support

• University of Findlay Mazza Museum: $11,780 support for deputy director position

• Village of Green Springs: $46,233 playground equipment

• WBGU-TV Public Television: $1,285 general support

• YMCA of Findlay: $2,000 annual campaign support

• Zonta Club of Findlay: $1,000 general support

