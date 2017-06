OTTAWA — A crochet and knitting program will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10 at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa.

Participants should bring a crochet hook size H, I or J; one color skein of yarn; and size 8 or 9 needles for knitting — circular are best. Donations of yarn are also being accepted.

