Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Masonic fundraiser aids Special Olympics athletes

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

To help support Special Olympics athletes of Hancock County, Findlay Masonic Lodge 227 will hold a fundraiser at the Findlay Chipotle restaurant from 5-9 p.m. June 12.
For every person who places an order during this time and shows this article to the cashier or mentions they’re supporting the cause, the restaurant will donate 50 percent of their order cost. Those ordering online must select the pay-in-store option.
Each year, Hancock County Special Olympics sends 35-40 athletes to compete in the Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games at Ohio State University. The fees affiliated with sending that many athletes to the summer games easily tops $7,000, and the costs are not covered by the government or any other funding. Through generous donations within the community, Hancock County Special Olympics has been able to pick up the tab for the Summer Games every year, allowing athletes with limited funds to participate.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Jun
3
Sat
9:00 am Findlay AAA Open Class Car Show @ Car Care Plus
Findlay AAA Open Class Car Show @ Car Care Plus
Jun 3 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services has been named the recipient of this year’s AAA open class car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Car Care Plus, 10270 U.S. 224 West. All makes and models are welcome. There will also be door prizes, food and drinks, a 50/50 raffle and a police K-9 demonstration. Entry fee donations and event proceeds will be donated to Open Arms. For more information, call Car Care Plus at 419-422-4839.
9:00 am Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Jun 3 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The first Fostoria Farmers Market for the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. There will be flowers, planters, hanging baskets, plant and vegetable starts. Other vendors will have gifts for moms, including silk scarves, photography, hand-sewn items and jewelry, yard art and wind chimes, homemade jams, soaps, oils and jewelry, pottery, homemade doggie treats, painted signs, Amish brooms and homemade laundry detergent. Also for sale will be baked goods, honey and candles, fresh eggs and frozen beef. Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches in the Masonic Lodge on East Tiffin Street, and Tasty Dogs will be available to purchase. The market is sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Limited and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers Market on Facebook, or call 419-435-1718.
10:00 am Growing Green Thumbs: Fruits @ McKinnis House Garden in Litzenberg Memorial Woods
Growing Green Thumbs: Fruits @ McKinnis House Garden in Litzenberg Memorial Woods
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am
A program for youth about fruits in the garden will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at McKinnis House garden in Litzenberg Memorial Woods. The program is part of the Hancock Park District’s “Growing Green Thumbs” series. A presentation will cover the fruits growing in the garden and how the family will use them, and then weeding of the garden. The program is for 4- to 18-year-old youth. Individuals under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring work gloves. The program is free, but registration is required by 1 p.m. Friday. The program will be held with a minimum of six and a maximum of 20 individuals.
12:00 pm Findlay Pride Picnic @ Shelters 7 and 8, Riverside Park
Findlay Pride Picnic @ Shelters 7 and 8, Riverside Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm
The Findlay Pride Picnic will be held at noon on June 3 at Shelters 7 and 8, Riverside Park, 231 McManness Ave., Findlay. Meat will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish, dessert or appetizer to share. The event will include pinatas for kids and adults as well as music, bingo, raffles, games and a 50/50 drawing. The picnic is sponsored by Spectrum of Findlay, a nonprofit LGBT organization. For more information, contact spectrumoffindlay@gmail.com.
12:00 pm Fireman’s Olympics @ Advanced Drainage Systems
Fireman’s Olympics @ Advanced Drainage Systems
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
A “Fireman’s Olympics” benefiting the Fire Relief Foundation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Advanced Drainage Systems, 401 Olive St. The family-friendly event will feature bounce houses, face painting, Sparky the Fire Dog, tug of war, raffles and more, with kids and adults exploring a real fire truck. Admission is $10 per person or $20 per family (three or more) and includes a slice of pizza, chips, bottle of water and a raffle ticket. Register at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e044caaaa22abff2-firemen
1:00 pm Family Preparedness Field Day @ Children's Museum of Findlay
Family Preparedness Field Day @ Children's Museum of Findlay
Jun 3 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The American Red Cross of Hancock County Youth Council will hold its third annual Family Preparedness Field Day on Saturday to help children and families learn how to prepare for disasters. The free event will be held from 1-4 p.m. inside the Findlay Village Mall, at the entrance to the Children’s Museum of Findlay. Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade and their families are invited, and no registration is required. Various hands-on activity stations will offer information about escape routes and plans, the importance of taking shelter during storms and tornadoes, first aid kits and more. For more information, call the Red Cross office at 419-422-9322 or visit http://www.redcross.org/local/ohio/buckeye/locations/findlay.
1:00 pm Schumacher Homestead Tours @ The Schumacher Homestead
Schumacher Homestead Tours @ The Schumacher Homestead
Jun 3 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Beginning in June, and through the months of July and August, the Bluffton/Pandora Swiss Community Historical Society will be open for self-guided or docent-led tours every Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Schumacher Homestead. Visitors will be able to tour the house, garden, summer kitchen and workshop. The barn will be open on the last Saturday of each month. Admission to the homestead is $5 per person, with current members of the society and children 16 and younger admitted free. The Schumacher Homestead is located at 8350 Bixel Road, Bluffton.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company