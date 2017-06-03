Masonic fundraiser aids Special Olympics athletes

To help support Special Olympics athletes of Hancock County, Findlay Masonic Lodge 227 will hold a fundraiser at the Findlay Chipotle restaurant from 5-9 p.m. June 12.

For every person who places an order during this time and shows this article to the cashier or mentions they’re supporting the cause, the restaurant will donate 50 percent of their order cost. Those ordering online must select the pay-in-store option.

Each year, Hancock County Special Olympics sends 35-40 athletes to compete in the Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games at Ohio State University. The fees affiliated with sending that many athletes to the summer games easily tops $7,000, and the costs are not covered by the government or any other funding. Through generous donations within the community, Hancock County Special Olympics has been able to pick up the tab for the Summer Games every year, allowing athletes with limited funds to participate.

