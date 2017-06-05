‘Kilroy Was Here’Latest campaign brings long-nosed World War II-era cartoon to Ball-produced cans

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Collectible 12-ounce cans produced last week at Ball Metal Corp. feature the silhouettes of six soldiers appearing to look up at the Kilroy character, made popular by soldiers during World War II, along with the AMVETS logo and the phrase, “Honoring, Representing and Serving our Military and Veterans since World War II.” (Photo by Joey Rowan)

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF
Staff Writer
A few years ago, Kilroy could be found on stickers and yard signs around Findlay, followed by appearances on electronic billboards and even the balcony of the Hancock County Courthouse.
In his latest campaign, Kilroy — a cartoon drawing of a long-nosed, bald fellow peering over a fence dating back to World War II — will be seen on one-of-a-kind collectible aluminum cans produced by Ball Metal Corp. The containers will be used for fundraising efforts by Findlay AMVETS Post 21 to serve and support veterans.
“When I became a member of the AMVETS, I didn’t know much about Kilroy. Now I do,” said Chris Couchot, who serves as post adjutant.
The drawing was a popular piece of graffiti drawn by American troops in the Atlantic Theater and later the Pacific Theater during World War II.
Bob Driftmyer, a trustee and finance officer for the post, worked on the first local Kilroy campaign in 2014 at the request of World War II veteran George Bjorling.
Bjorling, 90, recalled seeing drawings of Kilroy as a soldier during the war. He was reminded of the cartoon again when he went on a Flag City Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2011.
“Kilroy was a big thing on people’s lips in those days,” he said. “It was a fictional thing, but at the same it was functional. Everybody got into the mood with that.”
Who is Kilroy?
There are several stories associated with the origin of Kilroy. According to the most popular, James Kilroy was a welding inspector at the Navy shipyard in New England.
“He would inspect rivets on the ships, and he would take chalk and circle the rivets, and that’s how the riveters got paid,” Driftmyer explained.
But the riveters got smart and started wiping off the chalk marks. Kilroy didn’t know he’d already checked them, and the men would receive double pay.
“So he caught on, and legend has it he started writing ‘Kilroy was here,'” said Driftmyer.
The markings sometimes showed up inside areas of ships that were welded shut.
“Later, when they would open the ship up, they would see ‘Kilroy was here.’ So they kind of accredited it to him, and it just caught on. And pretty soon they started putting Kilroy on everything,” said Driftmyer.
Bjorling suggested bringing the symbol back as a way of prompting older veterans to “start thinking again.”
The Sons of AMVETS later took over the October 2014 campaign. After two weeks on billboards, Kilroy stickers and signs appeared on the windows of 50 businesses downtown, along with a banner on the courthouse.
Couchot saw an opportunity to revive the campaign again recently. He approached Driftmyer and post commander Don Beichler, along with Jeff Reynolds, Sons of AMVETS commander, and Ryan Radabaugh, Sons of AMVETS first vice commander. He contacted Ball Metal Corp. to see if the industry could help. Within a few days, Couchot was put in contact with Frank Kaufman, senior plant graphics specialist, and they started working on a design for a collectible can.
“Ball Metal went above and beyond what we thought was possible,” said Couchot.
Kaufman, who has worked for Ball for nearly 40 years, said the corporation was “absolutely honored to do this.”
“When I started, there were probably 50 percent World War II veterans (working at the plant),” he said, adding that those workers taught him “real respect.”
“And still today have 40-plus veterans we hire, any opportunity we can get. And this was a small way to pay back these gentlemen and the women.”
Kilroy cans
The 12-ounce can design they came up with features the black silhouette of six soldiers appearing to be looking up at the Kilroy character, along with the AMVETS logo and the phrase, “Honoring, Representing and Serving our Military and Veterans since World War II.”
“This is a custom-design can, and it’s unique and we’re very proud of it,” said Kaufman, noting that plant manager Glenn Jost gave them “the green light on everything.”
Wynne Kelley, Ball plant assistant, also worked with the AMVETS on the design.
“We took the pictures they wanted, put it together and sent it off to Colorado to say, ‘Can we use this? Can you make the plates for it for the printing?’ And they did a great job with it,” she said.
The staff at Ball also credited Jacek Schloemer, a specialist in graphic services in Colorado, for making sure the final design would fit on a 12-ounce can.
Ball Metal produced one pallet of 8,169 of the special cans last Wednesday — just a drop in the bucket for the company that produces 8.6 million cans and 65 million ends a day, said Kelley.
Couchot said the cans will be used for fundraising efforts to help veterans — and to get people talking.
“The biggest reason I’m a big advocate of it is, as veterans, we don’t talk about our experiences,” he said. “We rarely talk about our experiences to other veterans. And for anybody that is older, whether it be a World War II veteran, a Korean War veteran, Vietnam veteran, they just don’t talk about their experiences.”
“This is an opportunity for World War II veterans, if they see it, to talk about it to their family, which is going to cause a bonding experience between the veteran and their family, something that they’ve never had,” Couchot said. “So that’s why doing something like this is extremely important.”
The exact method of fundraising has yet to be determined, he said. Driftmyer said proceeds will help pay for the 2017 Kilroy campaign. He expects it will also benefit a new “Save the 22” project, a program of the AMVETS Department of Ohio that is based on the fact that every day, 22 American veterans take their own lives because of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
Couchot said this year’s Kilroy campaign will culminate with an invitation-only dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, on the date of the D-Day invasion of Normandy during World War II. An open house for the public will follow from 6:30-8 at the post home, 423 Trenton Ave.
There is also a Kilroy Facebook page with pictures of businesses that have posted signs, said Radabaugh. And a Kilroy game, similar to the children’s book series about Flat Stanley, is planned, he said.
Wolf: 419-427-8419
