The OSU Alumni Club of Hancock County will hold its annual meeting from 7-9 p.m. June 13 in the back room at Legends Steakhouse and Sports Bar, 411 S. Main St.

The meeting will start with guest speaker Jack Park, OSU football historian and radio personality. The business meeting will follow. Food and drinks will be available for $10 per person.

RSVP by Friday at osuhancock@yahoo.com or by calling 419-859-3337.

